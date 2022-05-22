'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani promise an entertaining family drama

After a much wait, the first trailer of Varun Dhawan starrer family drama 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' has been released finally.



On Sunday, the trailer was launched during an event in Mumbai India, and it's all about complicated relationships, family reunions, love and lots of drama.

Helmed by 'Good Neewz' fame 'Raj Mehta', the movie stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Kiara Advani in the lead role.



The fun-filled trailer revolves around NRI couple Kukoo played by Varun and Naina played by Kiara Advani, an unhappy married couple who are planning to take a divorce. However, everything turns upside down when they land in India for the big fat Indian wedding and Kukoo finds out that his father (Anil Kapoor) is having an affair with another woman and is planning to divorce his mother (Neetu Kapoor).

The trailer is full of chaos, family values, emotional drama, and funny dialogues.



Watch the trailer here:

Apart from Varun, and Kiara, the movie also stars Prajakta Koli, Manish Paul, Tisca Chopra in supporting roles.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the family comedy-drama will hit the theatres on 24 June 2022.