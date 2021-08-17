Joe Jonas shares a nude mirror selfie with wife Sophie Turner as he turns 32

Joe Jonas dressed up in his birthday suit as he turned a year older.



On Monday, the singer gave fans a glimpse of his recent birthday celebrations in a photo slideshow on his Instagram, which included a mirror selfie with wife Sophie Turner. The selfie had Jonas posing nude while brushing his teeth.



The image had Jonas standing nude, behind Turner who clicked the mirror selfie.



Turner, who appeared to be in the middle of doing her makeup, was seated in front of a vanity as she took the shot.

Jonas and Turner married in 2019 in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas and later had a grand wedding in France. The couple welcomed their first child, baby girl in 2020.



Jonas turned 32 on Monday and celebrations included Masters Tournament-themed birthday decorations and a cappuccino-shaped cake.



"Thank you everyone for the b-day love yesterday #32," the musician wrote in the caption.



Turner marked the occasion by posting pictures of Jonas wearing a casual, golf-inspired ensemble alongside streamers and golden mylar balloons. "Birthday boy," she captioned the images.