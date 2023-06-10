Jimmie Allen hit with second sexual assault lawsuit, accused of secretly filming

Less than a month after Jimmie Allen was accused of sexual abuse by his former manager, a second woman has come forward, labelling the same charges against the country singer.

On Friday, the woman accused Allen of sexual assault and filed a lawsuit in Tennessee federal court. The alleged victim has accused Allen of filming their sexual encounter without her consent, via People.

In the lawsuit, an anonymous woman also claimed that Allen violated her privacy by secretly filming her, and continuing to engage in sexual contact with her even after her continues efforts to stop.

The alleged victim — identified as Jane Doe No. 2 — also revealed that they both met on a plane to Nashville in 2022 when he approached her. However, later, his bodyguard found her at the airport looking for her phone number.

After the brief meeting, they both met again "for a fun evening on the town," the suit says.

Allen and Jane Doe 2 were in touch through regular phone calls and FaceTime. He had also expressed his desire to marry her and said that Jane Doe 2 would make a good stepmother for his children.

"Over time, Allen expressed his love for her and told her he could see a future together," the lawsuit says. "He told her he wanted to have children together and that he could see she would make a good stepmother for his children… Plaintiff inquired on several occasions about Allen's wife, but Allen assured her that he and his wife were separated." Serious accusations: After two months, Allen and Jane Doe again met in Las Vegas, where she was left shocked after the singer filmed her without her consent. In the lawsuit, Jane Doe No. 2 alleged that Allen "sexually assaulted" her in his hotel room and filmed her even without her consent.

She has mentioned that she ''willingly joined Allen in the bedroom'' and was under the impression that she would have her own room in the hotel. However, the scenario was different.

"He told her he would respect her request," the suit claims, "Yet, as their encounter progressed, Allen penetrated Plaintiff during sex with his penis and without a condom. Allen told plaintiff he wanted to get her pregnant. Plaintiff said no….He refused."

Despite repeatedly asking him to spot, Allen continued, and later he fell asleep. After which, she found the phone in the closet, recording the whole scene.

"As she walked past the closet in the bedroom, she was surprised when the interior light came on inside the closet," the suit alleges. "She opened the closet door and found a cell phone focused on the bed, recording the scene." Dropped By Record Label: After the second woman sued him for sexual assault, Jimmie Allen has been dropped by BBR Music Group. According to Variety, the statement reads, ''BBR Music Group has dissolved its relationship with Jimmie Allen.''



''He is no longer an active artist on its roster.''

Allen was previously put on suspension by the label.

Last month, his former manager came forward with the shocking claim. In the lawsuit, she accused Allen of rape, abuse and sexual harassment. This all happened multiple times, and his management team was aware of it.

However, he denied all the allegations labelled against him and said that it was consensual. "It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues, and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever," Allen said in the statement.

