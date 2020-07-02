Jennifer Aniston urges fans to wear a mask amid COVID-19

She can never not look beautiful. Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston looked like a diva like always when she posted a photo of herself wearing a mask urging her fans and followers to do the same amid coronavirus scare.

Jennifer shared a photo on Instagram with a message: Those who "care about human life": Wear a mask.

She captioned the post: "So many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren't doing enough. I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this but still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe."

The caption then talks of people who have refused to wear face coverings because they "seem worried about their 'rights being taken away.'"

Jennifer took it upon herself to make people aware of their duty to protect themselves and their loved ones as the US starts to see an increase in the number of new coronavirus cases, especially in states like Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon and South Carolina.

Her caption further mentions: "This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples' lives. And it really shouldn't be a debate. If you care about human life, please...just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same.”

Soon after the post came out, she got a thumbs up from her colleagues including Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts, Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rita Wilson and Olivia Wilde.