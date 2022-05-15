‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ box office: Ranveer Singh starrer fails to rake in numbers

Ranveer Singh's much-awaited movie 'Jayeshbhai Jordar' finally arrived in theatres this week. The movie on the social issue of female foeticide opened up with mixed reviews and was the only big banner film that arrived this week at the box office.



Despite good reviews and much hype, Ranveer's starrer is performing under expectations and is struggling to get a house full of shows on the first weekend.

Divyang Thakkar directorial on the first day of the release stayed stable. As per the Trade Analyst, the movie had a shockingly low start.''Jayeshbhai Jordar' has a shockingly low start on Day 1... Day 2 and 3 very crucial... Fri ₹ 3.25 cr. #India biz,'' he tweeted.

Following slow growth, the movie failed to rake in big moolah at the box office on the second day as well, ''#JayeshbhaiJordaar picks up on Day 2, but not enough to recover lost ground due to an extremely low start on Day 1... Eyes ₹ 12 cr [+/-] total in its weekend, a dismal number for a film starring a prominent name... Fri 3.25 cr, Sat 4 cr. Total: ₹ 7.25 cr. #India biz.''

The movie follows the story of a Gujarati man Jayesh and his wife Mudra, who is expecting their second child. Being the son of the village head, Jayesh and his wife are dealing with a deep pressure from his family for the son who will continue their family lineage.



Apart from Ranveer, the movie stars Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and debutant Shalini Pandey.