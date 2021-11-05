Jay Z is done with Instagram! Deletes account one day after joining

Jay-Z has signed off from Instagram. The superstar made his Instagram debut on Wednesday (November 3), following only one account: his wife, Beyonce.



However, a day after officially joining the photo-sharing app, the 51-year-old rapper shocked his fans as he deleted his profile on the social media service.



Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, joined Instagram to promote his new Netflix film, 'The Harder They Fall', and successfully garnered over 1.9 million followers on the platform within an hour.

The singer’s first and only post on the social networking site was the official poster of his film. The movie stars Regina King, Danielle Deadwyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield and Delroy Lindo.



However, apart from promoting the movie, which he produced, JAY-Z followed only one person on the platform, his wife Beyoncé. Not only that, but he also made news as he became the first and only person to be followed by his wife Beyonce.

It is not yet clear why Jay Z deleted his account after 24 hours.



Several fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the singer’s surprise exit from the platform.

Jay Z deleted his Instagram page already. I’m devastated lol — #EverybodyHatesPest (@djpest) November 4, 2021 ×

why jay z deleted his ig — ʙᴇᴇᴢ (@smdduhh) November 4, 2021 ×