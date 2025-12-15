/Japanese girl group AKB48's Mukaichi Mion to say farewell to her members after 12 years? Here's what we know

Renowned Japanese girl group AKB48 member Mukaichi Mion, might be leaving the group after 12 years. She had reportedly announced that she will be leaving post her graduation next year and had even shared a lengthy note to her fans. Let's delve in to know more details.

What did Mukaichi Mion say in the note for her fans?

Long-time member of AKB48, Mukaichi Mion, reportedly said farewell to her members. As per the report of Koreaboo, the announcement was made during AKB48's 20th Anniversary Budokan concert in Akihabara, which closes out their 20th anniversary celebrations. A fan account named 48RH shared a note on X stating, "Mukaichi Mion: "AKB48 was my entire youth, my everything. The first time I seriously thought about graduating was when I began considering stepping down as the Third Soukantoku. I was supposed to just be a fan (of the group), but before I knew it, I had been able to witness twelve years of history up close... and even help create it. I truly feel happy about that. During the 20th Anniversary, I felt I was able to pass the baton from the 'AKB48 of those days' to the ‘AKB48 of today.’

“I realised I had done everything I possibly could, and that is why I decided to graduate. I think it's thanks to Naruchan that I can graduate with a clear mind. To watch her lead the group as Soukantoku this past year or so, or just as a member, has been incredibly enjoyable. I will entrust the continuation of that youth to everyone else, and I will move forward into a new future of my own. I plan to graduate around spring next year. Please continue to support me until the very end,” the post concluded.

Netizens soon took to the comment section to acknowledge her decision. One user wrote, "Thank you, Mion, we love you." Another user wrote, "Flying high."

All about Mukaichi Mion

Mukaichi Mion is a Japanese idol singer and former child actress. She made her entry into the showbiz industry in 2013 when Mukaichi took part and passed the AKB48 15th generation auditions, joining the group as a trainee member.

In the profession of her acting career, she is best known for the role of Mio Sato in the TV show Unfair and films. Mukaichi was appointed as centre for the group's 44th single title track, "Tsubasa wa Iranai" which was released on June 1, 2016. In the AKB48 Group's general elections in the same year, she placed 13th with 47,094 votes and entered the senbatsu in AKB48's 45th single.