Jane Fonda calls 'RRR' a Bollywood film in her appreciation post, netizens react

Oscar winner Jane Fonda has joined a long list of Hollywood luminaries who have praised SS Rajamouli's period drama 'RRR', but her appreciation post hasn't landed well with the netizens.



Fonda, who has made a name for herself in the acting world, recently saw the action film starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan and was quick to praise it. However, Jane made a minor error when she referred to Rajamouli's film as a "Bollywood film."



Sharing a poster from the film featuring NTR, Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, Fonda praised the film in the caption and wrote that 'RRR' is another film that surprised her.

The caption reads: "On the complete opposite extreme of the last film I recommended, To Leslie, here’s another new one that took me by surprise: RRR, an Indian film that has been nominated for Best Foreign Film.It’s a combination of Indiana Jones, a serious film about imperialism, and Bollywood. I was transfixed. @rrrmovie."

Soon after the post was made public, netizens were quick to call out Fonda for calling the 'RRR' a Bollywood film.

"It's tinseltown!" one Instagram user commented.



"Not Bollywood, though. Bollywood refers to Hindi-language movies," another user explained.



However, there were still some netizens who were delighted to see a Hollywood personality praising the film.

"I am extremely happy to see an icon praising our Indian movie on a public platform."