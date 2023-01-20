SS Rajamouli calls 'RRR' a commercial film: 'I make films for money'

After all the major awards SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has taken home at this year's international award season, all eyes are on January 24, when the most-awaited Oscar nominations will be announced. This may be exciting for all the Indians out there who desperately want Ram Charan and Jr. NTR's film to be nominated for an Academy Award, but not for director Rajamouli.



After months of promoting 'RRR' in the United States and submitting it for multiple awards categories at the Oscars, Rajamouli has made it clear that the only reason for making such a high-budget film is for box office numbers, not awards.



In his recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the 'Baahubali' director said, "I make films for money, I make films for the audiences. I don’t make films for critical acclaim."



Further, he stated,'' 'RRR' is a commercial film, and I'll be very happy if my film does well commercially. Awards are an extension of it. It is for the hard work that my unit has put in, and I am grateful.''



Rajamouli's comment came when his film is on a winning spree. The magnum opus has already made history by becoming the first Telugu film to win a Golden Globe. The movie has also bagged two Critics Choice Awards and two New York Critics Choice Awards, among others.



The film starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan has been shortlisted by the Academy Awards for its catchy song 'Naatu Naatu.' And there's a good chance that the film might get nominated.



For the uninitiated, the last Indian film that was nominated for an Oscar was Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan.'



However, despite becoming an unlikely frontrunner this award season, the film was not nominated for a British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). Meanwhile, Shaunak Sen's critically acclaimed film 'All that Breathes' has scored a nomination in the 'Best Documentary' category.