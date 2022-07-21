James Howard Jackson: Alleged shooter of Lady Gaga's dog walker freed by mistake

A man accused of shooting singer and actor Lady Gaga's dog walker in 2021 has been accidentally released from custody, months ago. The authorities in the United States admitted it and claimed on Wednesday (July 20) that they were searching for the suspect.

A reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of 19-year-old James Howard Jackson was announced by the federal agency.

In a statement, the authorities said, "The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man who was one of three charged with attempted murder and robbery following February 24, 2021, attempted kidnapping of three French bulldogs belonging to American popstar Lady Gaga."

Jackson is accused of shooting Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer with a .40-caliber handgun. When the incident took place, Fischer was walking the three dogs in Los Angeles.

The men fled with two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav. In connection with the attack, police arrested five people in April.

The US Marshals Service has described the accused as "armed and dangerous".

Jackson – along with Jaylin White, 19 and Lafayette Whaley, 27 – were all charged with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Major Crime Team also urged that they requested the US Marshals Service's assistance to find and arrest Jackson.

