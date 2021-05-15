It's a wrap for Netflix's 'Money Heist' with its fifth season

Popular Netflix series 'La Casa de Papel' aka 'Money Heist' has a different level of popularity across the world. The series which will be returning for its fifth and final season has wrapped up its production for the last time.



The Spanish series become Netflix' one of the most-watched series after its debut in 2017. “What started as a heist, ended as a family,” Netflix tweeted. “It’s a wrap on Part 5 of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist. Thank you to all the fans for being part of La Resistencia! We can’t wait to show you how this story ends.”

It also shared a picture of the team showing the cast including Professor Alvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Pedro Alonso and Miguel Herrán, who can be seen laughing on set with other cast members dressed in their signature red jumpsuits.

After the series ending was announced, creator and executive producer of 'Money Heist', Alex Pina said in a statement that the last season will be the most epic and exciting season, "We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season".



The wrap up of 'Money Heist' has been emotional not just for fans, but also for its cast and crew. Alvaro Morte, Money Heist's beloved Professor bid an emotional goodbye after wrapping up the shoot for the fifth and final season. Earlier, this week, Morte posted a video of himself showing the set of the show.

''Leaving for the last time the set of @lacasadepapel Words are unnecessary. Thankful for so much, for everything. To the fans (the first ones, of course), to the entire team of @vancouvermediaproducciones and @netflixes @netflix And to you, my dear Professor. I will miss having such a good time with you. THANK YOU," he wrote.

'Money Heist' season 5 will premiere on Netflix later this year.