Issa Rae's acclaimed series ‘Insecure’ is ending after season 5

Issa Rae starrer 'Insecure' is coming to an end. The critically acclaimed show's upcoming fifth season will be its last.

Re-tweeting an article, Issa wrote, ''Very excited to film our fifth and final season! We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO.See y'all soon! #InsecureHBO."

The HBO hit series is slated to begin production on its final season later this month. The Emmy nominated comedy debuted in 2016. Series created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore, and is partially based on Rae's acclaimed web series 'Awkward Black Girl'.



In a statement to Deadline, Rae said, “[Executive producer] Prentice [Penny] and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end.” She added, “We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience.”

The HBO series has won many awards, the series received eight Primetime Emmy Award nominations for its fourth season, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. For her performance on the series, Rae has received two Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Actress and Primetime Emmy Award nominations.



The fifth season will premiere later this year.