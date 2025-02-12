Is Harrison Ford planning to leave Hollywood for good?

Advertisment

The 82-year-old veteran star will return one last time in a Marvel film before he gives up showbiz to focus on his health and family. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Harrison Ford admitted that his next plan is to “stop working” entirely.

Harrison Ford to pursue things outside films

He said, “I want to finish what I'm doing” and then “I'd like to spend more time flying; like to spend more time with my family at home. I have things in my life outside of movies.”

Advertisment

The Indiana Jones star will next feature in a Marvel film. He has been roped in to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World. He will take on the role of General Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, previously portrayed by William Hurt. William died in March 2022 and makers had been in talks with several actors to take up the role.

Meanwhile, Harrison Ford hasn’t been enjoying success with his latest films, such as Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny, which struggled at the box office. It earned just $60 million during its opening weekend in 2022.

Advertisment

While addressing the last Indiana Jones journey, Ford said, “I was really the one who felt there was another story to tell. When [Indy] had suffered the consequences of the life that he had to live, I wanted one more chance to pick him up and shake the dust off his ass and stick him out there, bereft of some of his vigour, to see what happened. I’m still happy I made that movie.”