The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) celebrated its centennial milestone with a captivating fireside chat featuring Padma Shri awardee, Karan Johar. During the interactive session in New Delhi, Johar reflected on his cinematic journey and shared insights into the evolving landscape in Indian cinema.

Advertisment

2023 was a remarkable year for YRF's spyverse, with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan grossing over Rs 1000 crore. The momentum continued in 2024, with Maddock Films' horror-comedy franchise achieving significant success. Munjya, which launched newcomer Abhay Varma, witnessed a global earning of Rs 132, while Stree 2 grossed $100 million worldwide, becoming the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.

Chhaava box office: Vicky Kaushal's movie is unstoppable, inches closer to Rs 2 billion mark globally

'Love is a universe in itself'

Advertisment

During a Q&A session, WION asked Johar if Dharma Productions plans to create its own universe. Johar revealed that he has been creating a universe all along – the universe of love.

"I've made love stories, darling. Love is a universe in itself," Johar said. "Every film of mine has been an extension of that one universe. I believe Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, are all part of the same universe – the universe of love."

Karan Johar celebrates 20 years of Koffee With Karan. Can we expect a new season?

Advertisment

Johar concluded, "What is bigger than the universe of love? I am creating the universe of love every day, as we speak."

On the professional front, Karan Johar has a slate of exciting releases lined up for the year, including Dhadak 2, Chand Mera Dil, and Tu Meri Me Tera. Additionally, Johar is eagerly anticipating the debut of newcomer Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, marking a new chapter in the young actor's career.

'Baap ka naam...': Shah Rukh Khan to son Aryan Khan on 'The BA***DS of Bollywood' Netflix event