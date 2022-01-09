Irish singer Sinead O’Connor 17-year-old son found dead after going missing, shares heartbreaking tribute

Irish singer and songwriter Sinéad O’Connor’s son has died. He was 17-years-old.



The 55-year-old musician shared a heartbreaking post on his Twitter account, announcing that her son has passed away, days after he had gone missing from Tallaght Hospital in Dublin, where he was kept on suicide watch.



"My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," Sinéad tweeted. "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."

In the following tweet, the singer dedicated a Bob Marley song to Shane. "This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby," she wrote. "You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us."

Hours later, the singer also uploaded a photograph of her son, whom she shares with her ex folk singer Donal Lunny, on her feed without any caption.



Earlier this week, Sinéad shared on her social media that her son Shane had gone missing, pleading for his safe return.

Sharing the picture of her son, Sinéad wrote: "This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it's not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me. Could you please do the right thing and present yourself at a Gardai station. If you are with Shane please call the Gardai for his safety."

"Shane, your life is precious," Sinéad added in a follow-up message. "God didn't chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing. My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don't stop it from beating. Please don't harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let's get you to hospital."

After her son went missing, she also called out the hospital, where his son was under supervision after “two severe suicide attempts” previously, and threatened to file a lawsuit against them.

''Like, how has a seventeen-year-old traumatised young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hospital’s Lynn Ward been able to go missing??? The hospital of course so far refusing to take any responsibility. Does anything happen to my son on their watch? Lawsuits,'' she tweeted.



According to reports, Dublin police confirmed the news of the teenager’s death and the search for the 17-year-old has ended. “Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday 7 January 2022, a missing person appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down,” a spokesperson told the Irish Mirror.



Sinead O'Connor has been married four times and has four children. She shares her eldest son, 34-year-old Jake Reynolds, with music producer John Reynolds. Later, she welcomed her second child, 25-year-daughter Roisin, with journalist John Waters in 1997.



Sinead welcomed her third child Shane, with musician Dónal Lunny. She also shares 15-year-old son Yeshua Francis Neil Bonadio with American businessman Frank Bonadio.