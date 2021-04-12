Iranian artist uses facial art to recreate Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's hit song; watch video

As the world comes to a halt amid the pandemic, there’s hope in the internet. In a rather sweet news, Bollywood mania has taken over Iran-born artist who used facial art to give a creative twist to a popular Hindi song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

The Iran-borne artist used Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s song from hit film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ -- ‘Yeh Ladka Hai Allah’. The artiste raised in Holland made a sweet video where she is seen lip-syncing to the popular Bollywood track.

The artist, Samira M (_samboose_), a diehard Shah Rukh Khan fan, then role-plays both stars from the Karan Johar film after painting both sides of her cheeks to separate one character from the other.

She captioned the video when she reported it recently: "And I am back with an other song of Shahrukh khan and Kajol! Because we all love them so much! And because I am still waiting for Shahrukh khan to find me and invite me😁😁! Song: "Yeh Larka hai allah", from kabhi khoshi kabhi gham movie"

The video, first posted on her social media accounts last year, resurfaced recently after it was shared on Twitter and Instagram by an Indian radio jockey.

This is not the first time that Samira has done something like this. She has even made a video on another SRK’s song from ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.

The internet star does facial art videos, lip-syncing and performing songs and speeches of many eminent personalities, while recreating scenes involving famous cartoon characters as well.