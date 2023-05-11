Indian student in UK who sent death threat to Salman Khan nabbed, to be brought back

Death threat lingers over Bollywood star Salman Khan as a threatening email in the name of jailed gangster Goldy Brar was sent by an Indian student in the UK. The student has now been nabbed by the local police and will be brought to India. The police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him and the process to bring him back has been initiated.

The student reportedly hails from the state of Haryana and is currently studying medicine in the UK. He is a third-year medical student.

The email read that Salman Khan should meet with Goldy Brar soon and sort things out otherwise there will be consequences. He wrote in the threat email, "Goldy bhai (Goldy Brar) ko BAAT krni hai tere boss Salman se. Interview (of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi) dekh hi liya hoga usne shayad. nhi dekha ho toh bol diyo dekh lega. Matter close krna hai to BAAT krva dio, face to face krna ho vo bta dio. Abi time rehte inform krdiya hai agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega. (Goldy Brar wants to talk to your boss Salman Khan. You must have seen Lawrence Bishnoi's interview and if you haven't, then this is your time. There is still time, make that call otherwise we will be forced to use violence)."

It is said that he sent the email while partying with friends. He said it was purely for fun.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has amped up security around him. On a talk show, Salman said, "I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (God) he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Sheras around me. So many guns are going around with me that I am scared these days."

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

