In pics: Sophie Turner shares never-seen-before pregnancy pictures

Sophie Turner took to her Instagram to share new pregnancy pictures with the world.

The 24-year-old actress posted a series of throwback photos taken during her pregnancy.



In the three photos, the 'Game of Throne' actress can be seen sporting different looks. In one photo she can be seen in a bikini with her big baby bump. In the next one she is posing with her dog while in the pool and the third picture, she is wearing a striped pink-and-white shirt.

Turner welcomed a daughter, Willa, back in July with husband Joe Jonas.

Take a look at the pictures:

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have stayed low-key during the period, and these pictures are the first thing ever posted by the couple related to their big news. They have not yet any photo of their newborn.



The couple got engaged in October 2017 and had a small wedding in Las Vegas last year in May. Later the same year, they married again in France, with family members and close friends in attendance.