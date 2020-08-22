In pics: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry provide essentials to underprivileged children

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex always give their hundred percent when it comes to charity work. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently volunteered for a kid's charity function in California.

The former royals joined hands with Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization that provides supplies, diapers, and clothes to underprivileged children.



Meghan and Harry were dressed in a casual white shirt, shorts, and sneakers and for precaution, they both were seen wearing masks. The couple was snapped while they were handing over the supplies through the windows of their vehicle.

"We were thrilled and overwhelmed at the support," Founders and co-presidents Norah Weinstein told the news agency. "We believe that the fact that the Duchess is from Los Angeles was what prompted her to highlight L.A., where Baby2Baby is based. We felt particularly grateful that she was highlighting an American organization."

Check out the photos here:

The couple has participated in several charitable events since moving to the US in March.