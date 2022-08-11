Iggy Azalea announces her return to the music world: I am coming back

Iggy Azalea is back. The singer is all set to make her comeback a year after she announced that she's taking a break from her music.



On Tuesday, Azalea shared the great news with all her fans and followers on her Twitter account. Iggy, 32 wrote, ''I'm coming back. Cry about it.''

In the lengthy note, Azalea wrote further, “A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,”



“But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey. So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it.”



''Im not gonna talk about dates, direction or anything just know it’s happening and there will be a budget,'' she wrote in another tweet.



Last year in July after releasing her third studio album 'The End of an Era', the rapper announced that she will now to focus on other creative things and will “take a few years” away from the music industry.

"End of an Era is so special to me because after I drop my album next month, I am going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I`m feeling passionate [about] and inspired by, beyond music. I`m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future."



In a subsequent tweet, she continued, "Shifting my energy and focus to what I`m most excited about [is] what is right for me and I hope you`ll continue to support whatever creative projects I`m out here doing! I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour!"

There is no further information about when Azalea is releasing her new music.

(With inputs from the agency)