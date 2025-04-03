Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay were a sensation together when they played a reel-life couple, Tulsi and Mihir, capturing the imagination of millions of TV watchers back in the day when OTT was an unheard thing in India. The two of them together in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi by Ekta Kapoor brought in a new wave of energy to Indian television.

Smriti Irani to be back as Tulsi Virani?

Now, we hear, the show is set to make its comeback and that too with its original star cast, Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay and others. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ekta Kapoor is currently busy working on bringing back the show but this time it will be a limited series with a finite number of episodes.

The first time the show premiered, it ran for eight years. It premiered on July 3, 2000 and ran till November 6, 2008. Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor-led Balaji Telefilms, the soap opera clocked more than 1,800 episodes.

One of the longest-running Indian shows

Smriti Irani became a household name with her character of Tulsi Virani, an ideal daughter-in-law who goes through a series of ups and downs while protecting her family. The show was a turning point for the central characters, especially the now-turned politician who had done some music videos and two TV shows before it. At the time, it ran on Star Plus. It had three time leaps before going off air in November 2008.

As for the return of the show, media reports suggest that the former Minister of Women and Child Development,Smriti Irani is rigorously working out to get into her character. Also, the show will retain the entry music and the opening shot of Tulsi Virani welcoming viewers into her home. The makers intend to retain the same shot and will be filmed at the same location where the original was shot.