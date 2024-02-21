Iconic Indian radio presenter Ameen Sayani, 91, no more

Iconic Indian radio presenter Ameen Sayani has passed away at the age of 91. Ameen’s son Rajil Sayani confirmed the news to media outlets. He informed the media that his father suffered a heart attack. The family rushed him to HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai. He breathed his last at the hospital.

Ameen’s son said, “The doctors at the hospital attended him but couldn’t save him and he was declared dead.”

Ameen Sayani’s funeral will take place on Thursday as the family is currently waiting for relatives to reach Mumbai.

Who was Ameen Sayani?

Ameen Sayani was a radio presenter when the word wasn’t coined. He was possibly the most famous name in the world of radio with the current lot of radio presenters having been inspired by his work.

Ameen was born in a family of literature aficionados. Ameen’s mother was related with a newsletter called Rehbar and his brother was the eminent English broadcaster Hamid Sayani. Ameen Sayani began his stint with Radio Ceylon in 1952.

His iconic words “Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon, (Namaste brothers and sisters, I am your friend Ameen Sayani)" still rings in the ears of those who first tuned into him. His voice, many say, was one of a kind.

Apart from regular presentation, Ameen was a hit when All India Radio banned the transmission of any Bollywood numbers. Radio at the time was also a medium for the promotion of simple Hindustani, something that connected with the people across the country.