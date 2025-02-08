Naga Chaitanya has finally broken his silence on the criticism he and his wife Sobhita Dhulipala received after their relationship was made official.

Advertisment

The couple kept their relationship quite secret until the day of their engagement when Naga's father and actor Nagarjuna shared the news of their engagement.

Naga Chaitanya talks about backlash on second marriage and more!

The couple have faced a significant backlash over their relationship, with many netizens slamming Sobhita as the reason behind Naga and Samantha's divorce. Despite the backlash, the couple have refrained from reacting to baseless rumours.

Advertisment

Also read: 'Why am I treated like a criminal?' Naga Chaitanya on public scrutiny over divorce with Samantha

In his interview on the Raw Talks With VK podcast, Chaitanya addressed the rumours saying that he feels bad for Dhulipala.

"I feel very bad for her (Sobhita). She doesn't deserve it. She is not at fault in this matter. She came into my life,'' he said.

Advertisment

Also read: Chelsea Handler jokes about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's feud at Critics Choice Awards: 'Thankyou for distraction'

Explaining that their relationship began in a very organic matter, he said, ''She (Sobhita) came into my life... we met in a very organic way, beautiful way. Just like social media chat on Instagram, our friendship started and our relationship was slowly built from there.''

Further, the actor emphasised that Dhulipala is not connected to his past in any way.

"She has not been connected to my past in any way at all... I feel very bad for her but at the same time, I have to thank her very much.''

Hailing the Made in Heaven actress for being patient, he added, ''She's very understanding and patient. With so much maturity she navigated through all this. She is, in fact, a true hero for me in so many ways. To face this is not easy."

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's love story and wedding

Naga and Sobhita tied the knot in December in a Telugu wedding in the presence of close friends and family. The couple's love story began after they connected over Instagram in April 2022. However, they kept their relationship very secret.