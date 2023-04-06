Hrithik Roshan wins the internet as netizens laud him for holding girlfriend Saba's heels

Hrithik Roshan is the internet's latest ‘best boyfriend’ after he was spotted holding Saba Azad’s heels at an event in Mumbai. The couple was attending Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s (NMACC) launch event as their pictures surfaced online and social media couldn’t handle the chivalry.

In the picture, Hrithik Roshan can be seen holding Saba’s heels in the background as she posed for a picture with a guest. This gesture is winning him a lot of praise online.

Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad was posing with fashion designer Amit Aggarwal. Saba wore a red fusion gown for the event and was spotted posing with Amit barefoot. She rested her hand on Amit’s shoulder. The designer wore a blue and black outfit for the NMACC event.

Reacting to this picture, a fan wrote, "Love how @hrithikroshan is oh so casually holding those sandals!" Another person said, "And also that @hrithikroshan is carrying his bae's heels in his hand... Awww."

Another netizen who was impressed by him said, “Hrithik holding her shoes is (clapping hands emojis).”

Amit Aggarwal shared a picture with Saba as the designer detailed what it took to make her dress for the occasion. The caption read: "For the second day of @nmacc.india, we custom-made this saree-gown for Saba Azad (@sabazad) which was an ode to the intricacies of Indian craftsmanship and textiles but with a contemporary spin. It marries two textiles — a vintage banarasi brocade crafted in gold threads and a structured body."

It also added, “The bustier is pleated with signature unique material and structured along the bust to sculpt the body. This moulding flows into the sleeves as well. But it’s the draping technique of the banarasi that blurs the distinction between a saree and a gown.”

Hrithik and Saba’s romance took off in February last year when they were spotted out on a dinner. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.