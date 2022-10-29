HOTD would've started 40 years earlier with more time jumps if George R.R. Martin had the last say

Season 1 of 'House of the Dragon' was a huge success! It had several re-castings and time jumps. But, did you know if co-creator and author George R.R. Martin had the deciding vote, he would have liked the series to start at least 40 years before Viserys was chosen as the heir to the Iron Throne? The author revealed the same in a recent interview and shared that he would've liked more time jumps and re-castings in the first season of the popular OTT series.

In a video interview with Penguin Random House, Martin said, "That [beginning] was not handed down by some muse from ancient Greece. We — myself and the other writers — had a lot of spirited discussions about where to begin that story."

He added, "I would have began it like 40 years earlier with the episode I would have called ‘The Heir and the Spare,’ in which Jaehaerys’s two sons, Aemon and Baelon, are alive. And we see the friendship, but also the rivalry, between the two sides of the great house. You know, Aemon dies accidentally when a Myrish crossbowman shoots him by accident on Tarth and then Jaehaerys has to decide who becomes the new heir. Is it the daughter of the older son who’s just died or is it the second son, who has sons of his own and is a man and she’s just a teenage girl?"

In an excited tone, Martin further shared, "You would have had 40 more years and you would have had even more time jumps and you would have even more re-castings and, yeah, I was the only one who was really enthused about that."

Owing to the massive success of its first season, 'House of the Dragon' has been renewed for a second season and according to showrunner Condal, there will be no more significant time jumps or re-castings.

In the last episode of season one, we saw the gruesome death of Prince Lucerys (played by Elliot Grihault). The boy’s tragic demise will surely heat up the cold war that Targaryens and Hightowers have been waging long before King Viserys' death. In the next season, we will get to see how Rhaenyra Targaryen will avenge her son's death.