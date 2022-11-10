Hostel Daze returns for season 3: Late comedian Raju Shrivastava makes last appearance

Popular show ‘Hostel Daze’ is returning with its third season. The trailer released on Thursday and introduces a story of a bunch of students who are in their third year of college (engineering) and live in the hostel.

The trailer opens with characters: Akanksha (Ahsaas Channa), Chirag (Luv Vispute), Rupesh (Shubham Gaur), Jatin Kishore aka Jhantoo (Nikhil Vijay), Nabomita (Ayushi Gupta), and Ankit (Utsav Sarkar).

Unlike last time, the show will miss Adarsh Gourav, who played the role of Ankit in the first two seasons. However, there will be one last time when we will see comedian Raju Shrivastava light up the screen. The late comedian has an appearance in the trailer.

The official description of the show reads, “After experiencing the exhilarating freedom of the initial years and having had their fair share of fun in the past two years; Ankit, Akanksha, Jaat, Jhantoo, Nabomita and Chirag take on the third year, a roller coaster ride of newer awakenings and unique experiences.”

Watch the trailer here:

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Abhinav Anand, ‘Hostel Daze 3’ will start streaming from November 16 on Amazon Prime Video.