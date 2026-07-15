/Zendaya channels Athena with wings at The Odyssey NYC premiere

Zendaya is a vision in white at The Odyssey New York Premiere. Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has taken over the world, and with only a few days left for the release, premieres of the movie have been held across the globe.

After the India stop, the team of the much-awaited movie gathered again for the NYC premiere. And at this screening, the Euphoria star looked like a vision.

The actress, who has impressed us with her method dressing time and again, this time channelled her inner goddess, or we should say, her character of Athena, the goddess of wisdom, in Nolan’s movie.

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Zendaya is a white goddess at The Odyssey New York Premiere

On July 14, Zendaya, along with the entire team of The Odyssey, attended the grand premiere of the movie, which was held at the heart of New York City at AMC Lincoln Square Theater. While the attire of the entire cast was striking, it was Zendaya's look that made every head turn.

For this event, the 29-year-old star wore a white gown from French fashion house Matières Fécales. The strapless gown featured a plunging front and sweetheart neckline in white. The highlight of her look was the large angel wings. The asymmetrical detailing was stitched into the gown, and she completed the look with a fresh twist on her signature pointed-toe white pumps.