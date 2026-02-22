/Who was Willie Colon? Grammy-nominated salsa music artist dies at 75; tributes pour in

The music industry is mourning as Grammy-nominated salsa pioneer Willie Colón passed away at the age of 75. His family confirmed the heartbreaking news on Saturday through a statement. Colon was a legendary trombonist, composer, arranger, and social activist, who reportedly took his last breath surrounded by loved ones.

However, the cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Bad Bunny pays tribute

As the news surfaced, fans as well as the music industry flooded social media with tributes. Calling him a legend, Bad Bunny said, "one of the legends who contributed to this beautiful and legendary genre."

Singer Ruben Blades, who has worked with the salsa artist on the album Siembra, took to his Instagram to pay tribute. "WILLIE COLON Acabo de confirmar lo que me resistÍa a creer: Willie Colón efectivamente ha fallecido. To his wife Julia, his children, family and loved ones I send my condolences. Later and calmly I will write about Willie and his vital and important musical legacy. Rubén Blades February 21, 2026."

Willie Colon shares a public statement

Taking to social media, Willie Colon's family shared a statement expressing grief. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and renowned musician, Willie Colon. He passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by his loving family," the message read. "While we grieve his absence, we also rejoice in the timeless gift of his music and the cherished memories he created that will live on forever. Our family is deeply grateful for your prayers and support during this time of mourning. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate our grief."

Who was Willie Colon?

Born in 1950 in the Bronx to Puerto Rican parents, he was said to be one of the remarkable voices of the “New York sound” of salsa. With a career spanning nearly six decades, he has released more than 40 albums and sold over 30 million records worldwide.

His professional career started as a teenager after signing with Fania Records, and he is said to have shaped the genre’s urban identity by combining Caribbean rhythms with jazz and rock.

He has collaborated with some renowned artists, including Panamanian singer-songwriter Ruben Blades, for the iconic album Siembra, which is said to be one of the best-selling salsa records of all time. Colon has also worked with Celia Cruz and other Latin music legends.

He received multiple Grammy nominations during his career and was honoured with a lifetime achievement award from the Latin Recording Academy in 2004.