/Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 new photos unveiled! Anthony is back but fans demand Viscountess Kate

The second half of Netflix's Bridgerton Season 4 is just days away, and fans can't hide their excitement. Set to premiere on February 26, the fourth installment of the romantic period drama will continue with Benedict Bridgerton’s love story taking the centre stage, but the latest photos have given viewers another reason to celebrate.

New photos out

Shared on Saturday, the newly released photos hint at the return of fan-favourite Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, who was rarely seen in Part 1. The images were posted with a caption, "Old and new acquaintances alike shall make for a most intriguing return to Mayfair..."

Return of Viscount Anthony

In the newly released stills, Anthony can be seen reuniting with the Bridgerton family after his return from India. In one of the images, fans can see him having a serious exchange with his younger brother Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, who is wrapped in forbidden love.

In another photo, Anthony can be seen in his study, while another shows him in discussion with his mother, Violet, played by Ruth Gemmell.

Season 4 follows Benedict’s romance with Sophie Beckett, portrayed by Yerin Ha, and the story is expected to explore Benedict’s dilemma, choosing between societal expectations and true love.

The photos also confirm the return of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who is currently dealing with fallout after her identity as Lady Whistledown is revealed.

Fans reactions

As the pictures surfaced, fans have flooded the comment section with "Missing our Viscountess Kate Bridgerton," played by Simone Ashley. While she has been confirmed to return, the actress has not appeared in the newly released images.

Sharing the excitement, one fan wrote, "I can’t wait for February 26th!!! I miss my Bridgerton Fam!!!" Another said, "I can’t wait for Hyacinth and Eloise’s seasons - I can hardly contain my excitement." The third comment read, “Michaela looks absolutely stunning doesn’t she??”

About Bridgerton Season 4 part 2