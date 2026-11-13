/Usher thinks Chris Brown is 'egotistical' as joint tour falls apart: Report

Usher and Chris Brown are reportedly not on good terms. Their joint R&B tour has hit another setback after their upcoming Los Angeles concert was canceled amid reports of tension between the two singers. Now, PEOPLE has learned that the issues between the two date back to even before they agreed to perform and do the tour together.

After the blowup that happened on their opening night in Atlanta, fans were hit with another shock: the cancellation of their Los Angeles and Miami concerts.

Usher and Chris Brown can't stand each other; one feels the other is egotistical: Report

Days after Brown and Usher had a backstage tussle before their concert in Atlanta, a source close to the situation says that the issue between the two dates back to before they even agreed to go on a tour together.

Speaking about their bond, one source says, that it's more professional than personal, adding that Usher, 48, has long seen Brown, 37, as ''egotistical and someone who struggles to control his anger.''

What happened in Atlanta took place during the opening night, when the concert started nearly two and a half hours late. Brown wanted to push back the start time as there was heavy traffic around the stadium and he wanted fans to make it inside. Meanwhile, Usher was not in favour of the delay and was seemingly frustrated, blaming Brown for the late

start.

As they reportedly had a heated exchange, with Usher, allegedly yelling at Brown, “You think you know ATL better than me?!”

The source said friction was already building before the tour started, as both artists wanted creative control and neither was willing to back down. After the heated exchange, the source said. However, their respective teams managed to make them perform.

Despite what happened backstage, the two performed "Back to Sleep" and "It Depends," and also hugged during the show. However, the source said that did it only for the show, saying, “They were doing it for show,” adding that the two were still not speaking backstage.

The brief truce reportedly fell apart soon after, as the same argument over show start times resurfaced. According to the source, the tension has now become so serious that both artists are unwilling to move forward with some of their joint performances. And this may be the reason why their upcoming shows were cancelled.