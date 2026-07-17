/Tom Holland calls The Odyssey one of the greatest pleasures of his career in emotional post

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated epic The Odyssey, released in cinemas today worldwide. Post the release of the movie, Tom Holland took a moment to reflect on the journey behind the film. The Hollywood actor shared a heartfelt note on social media expressing gratitude to Christopher Noland and the whole crew.

Tom Holland's heartfelt note for The Odyssey team

Taking to his Instagram account, Tom Holland shared a bunch of photos, including glimpses from the Mumbai premiere with Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and producer Emma Thomas. Along with the photos, he wrote, "There are movies where you are challenged and fulfilled creatively, and there are jobs where you meet wonderful people. The Odyssey is BOTH. Being a part of this epic adventure has been one of the greatest pleasures of my career. I couldn’t be more grateful for the experience and the lessons I’ve learnt.”

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“Thank you to our amazing crew for going the distance, thank you to our wonderful cast for shepherding me through this whirlwind and thank you to Chris and Emma for your guidance and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. I couldn’t be prouder of everyone involved. The Odyssey is out now! Enjoy it on every and all formats you can, and I’ll see you soon,” Holland said.

For the unversed, in Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey, Tom Holland plays the role of Telemachus, the son of the protagonist Odysseus (played by Matt Damon) and Penelope (played by Anne Hathaway). Holland's role is basically tasked with protecting his home of Ithaca alongside his mother from aggressive suitors while his father is away fighting the Trojan War and struggling to make his journey back home.

Tom Holland's upcoming movie

After The Odyssey, another highly anticipated film is the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film finds a forgotten Peter Parker dealing with a dangerous physical evolution of his powers while fighting a powerful new threat.