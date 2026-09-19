/The Spread: Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem to star in HBO series

Spanish actor Javier Bardem is set to join HBO’s drama The Spread. The actor was last seen in the psychological thriller Cape Fear, alongside Amy Adams. In addition to starring in the project, Bardem will reportedly also serve as an executive producer.

Javier Bardem joins HBO's finance drama The Spread

On September 18 (Friday), HBO ordered a finance drama titled The Spread, starring actor and executive producer Javier Bardem. Reportedly, Bardem will play a billionaire who brings together a team of brilliant, ambitious, and dangerous individuals to navigate the world of elite hedge funds and financial markets.

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Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said in a statement, "Having long wanted to set a scripted series in Florida, HBO couldn't be more excited to explore the gilded chaos of Miami and bring it to life with this kaleidoscope of extraordinary, visionary talent who is as fearless as the story itself."

Following the announcement of HBO's new drama and its casting, the release date has not yet been confirmed.

About The Spread

Reportedly, the upcoming drama is set in Miami and follows Bardem’s character as he seeks to transform the city into a new centre of economic power while pushing the limits of ambition, wealth, and influence.

The series is directed by Matthew Vaughn, known for Kingsman and X-Men: First Class, and created by Bill Dubuque and Sean Sansiveri.

About Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem is a Spanish actor who has received widespread acclaim for his intense performances in Hollywood blockbusters such as Before Night Falls, Biutiful, Skyfall, Dune, Dune: Part Two, F1, and Being the Ricardos. Through his versatility and compelling characters, Bardem has earned immense love and respect and has won numerous awards and accolades, including Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and BAFTA Awards.