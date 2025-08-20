/The Last Photograph: Zack Snyder announces next project, an indie war drama

Director Zack Snyder has announced that he will be working on his passion project, The Last Photograph, with Rebel Moon stars Stuart Martin and Fra Fee playing the lead roles. The movie is an indie war drama, something far removed from the action blockbusters the director is known for. Filming is expected to start soon and will take place in Iceland, Colombia, and Los Angeles.

What is The Last Photograph about?

The movie follows a DEA agent who returns to the jungles of South America to rescue his niece and nephew, whose parents were brutally murdered. To help on his mission, he enlists the aid of a washed-up photographer, the only witness to the murder. The movie was initially set in Afghanistan, with Christian Bale and Sean Penn set to star, but plans fell through due to scheduling conflicts.

The creative team behind The Last Photograph

Snyder's Stone Quarry will produce, along with Hollywood Gang Productions, with his longtime creative partner and wife, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller serving as co-producers. Snyder has been working on the project for nearly two decades. The screenplay is based on an original story by Snyder and was written by Kurt Johnstad, who previously collaborated with the director on Rebel Moon and 300.

Snyder shares a few insights about the film

Speaking about The Last Photograph in a statement to the press, Snyder shared, “The Last Photograph is a meditation on life and death, embodying some of the trials that I have experienced in my own life and the exploration of those ideas through image making.”

Zack Snyder's last project was Netflix's sci-fi epic Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, a sequel to Rebel Moon. A third and fourth instalment were planned and in the scripting stages, but were dropped. Snyder is also working on the sports drama Brawler.

