Christopher Nolan hails Zack Snyder: Every superhero sci-fi film these days carries his influence

Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan recently spoke about the significant influence Zack Snyder has had on the superhero science-fiction film genre. Nolan, known for directing movies like the Dark Knight trilogy and Oppenheimer, served as a producer for Snyder's Man of Steel, which kicked off the now-defunct DC Extended Universe.

In a profile by The Atlantic Nolan credited Snyder with leaving an imprint on contemporary superhero cinema, stating, "There's no superhero science-fiction film coming out these days where I don't see some influence of Zack. When you watch a Zack Snyder film, you see and feel his love for the potential of cinema. The potential of it to be fantastical, to be heightened in its reality, but to move you and to excite you.”

Currently, Zack Snyder is in the spotlight with his latest film, Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire, available on Netflix. The filmmaker is considering future projects, expressing interest in creating a James Bond-type film. Snyder envisions exploring the humble roots and youthful trauma that shape the iconic character.

As fans anticipate an extended version of Rebel Moon with nearly an hour of additional content, Snyder remains proud of the PG-13 version while hinting at an R-rated original thesis for the film.