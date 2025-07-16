/Superman’s Krypto sends interest in dog adoption rates soaring by 500%

According to a new report, there has been a 500 per cent increase in dog adoption searches thanks to Krypto the Superdog. The Man of Steel's K9 companion was one of the highlights of the film and quickly took the internet by storm. James Gunn's Superman has grossed over $220 million worldwide, making it one of the best openings for a DC movie in years. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds an 83 per cent critics score and a 93 per cent audience score.

Krypto's impact on dog adoption searches

According to The Warp, Krypto has led to a massive surge in searches around dog adoption online, with Google searches like "Adopt Dog Near Me" increasing by 513%, "Rescue Dog Adoption Near Me" by 163%, "Adopt a Schnauzer" by 299%, and "Adopt a Puppy" by 31%. Fans of Krypto won’t have to wait too long to see him in action again. In the movie, it is revealed at the end that Krypto is actually Kara/Supergirl’s dog, and the two take off into space.

Krypto's return in the Supergirl movie

This leads into the events of the upcoming Supergirl movie, where Kara and Krypto help a young girl track down her father’s killer. The movie is directed by Craig Gillespie and is based on the critically acclaimed Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King. House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock will be playing the lead, and the film will also feature an extended cameo by Jason Momoa, who plays the alien bounty hunter Lobo.

James Gunn has also teased that a project centred around Krypto might be in the works, though it remains to be seen if it will be an animated series or something similar to what Marvel did with Groot.

Milly Alcock on her first movie

Speaking about the role in a recent interview, Alcock said, "I'm very, very excited. I think it's actually going to be a very good movie. It's my first film." The supporting cast includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham. Supergirl is scheduled for release on June 26, 2026.