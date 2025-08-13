/Snake saga! When Zoe Kravitz 'destroyed' Taylor Swift’s bathroom for their pet reptile

The snake saga! Hollywood actress Zoe Kravitz shared a hilarious yet horrifying story that took place at rockstar Taylor Swift's multi-million dollar Beverly Hills home. Zoe and her mother, Lisa Bonet, had taken shelter at the Lover singer’s house during the devastating LA wildfires. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress recalled how she and her mom almost lost the latter's unusual pet, a snake named Orpheus.

Speaking on the show, the Big Little Lies actress described the bizarre incident that happened just as they were preparing to leave.

Talking about the incident, the actor said that it was their last day at the house, and she was packing to leave. It was when her mom called, and everything that happened is history. Hailing Swift's home, she said, “My mom has a pet snake, and so she came over with the snake. We ended up having to stay there for maybe about two weeks.”

“Taylor has a very beautiful house from the ‘30s, it's just something you want to preserve and take care of,” Kravitz continued. “...It was the last day, I was gonna leave [for work], my mom was actually going to stay longer … and I was saying to my mom, ‘I really want to be a good house guest … I don't want her to even know we were here.’ ”

Everything was neat and clean until Zoe got a call from her mom, asking her to come to the upstairs bathroom. When she went up, the Blink Twice director found her mother crouched in the corner, holding the snake’s tail as it crawled into a tiny hole.

“She goes … ‘I'm in a little bit of a pickle, can you come upstairs’ … and she's [in] the bathroom and she's like crouched in the corner in this weird way,” shared Kravitz. “She's like, ‘so I was washing my face and I had Orpheus and I just put her down for a second, closed the door and she found this little hole in the corner.’ ”

What followed was pure chaos, something out of a Jurassic Park panic scene. Kravitz and Bonet had no choice but to call the house manager, who arrived with a crowbar. To catch the Snake, the trio ended up destroying Taylor's bathroom with cabinets torn apart.

“We’re ripping up the tile, we’re scratching the walls,” she recalled. “We completely destroyed Taylor’s bathroom, and there was just this moment where I was like, either we destroy her bathroom or I have to tell her that there’s a snake somewhere in her house,” Kravitz said.

After seeing the situation of the bathroom, Kravitz assured the manager that she would pay for the renovation. “So we destroyed the bathroom and I said to her house manager, ‘Obviously I’m gonna pay for everything to be fixed. Please just don’t say anything until it’s fixed, so I could just say everything’s fine,'” she continued.

The actress went on to share Taylor's reaction. “I remember calling her and saying, ‘Hey,’ also [in a] very high voice. ‘Hey, I wanted to talk to you about something.’ And she’s like, ‘Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in my house and destroyed my bathroom?’”

Kravitz and Swift are close friends. They came close after spending time together during COVID-19 in London.