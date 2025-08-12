Sebastian Stan birthday: Captain America to The Martian, 8 best performances of Marvel star

On the occasion of Sebastian Stan's birthday, let's check out some of his best performances he has delivered so far in Hollywood.
Hollywood actor Sebastian Stan is currently one of the accomplished and bankable stars. He is known for his versatility and gained global fame by playing the role of Bucky Barnes in the Captain America franchise in the MCU. Here are a few of the popular films he has been part of.
The film revolves around Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and John Walker, an unconventional team of antiheroes, embarking on a dangerous mission that forces them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.
In this Marvel film, set during World War II, Steve Rogers decides to volunteer for an experiment that transforms his weak body. He must now battle a secret Nazi organisation headed by Johann Schmidt to defend his nation.
The film tells the story of four young students who were born with unique powers and are united by their holy ancestry. However, when the corpse of a student is found after a party, terrible secrets begin to unravel.
It tells the story of Mark Watney, an astronaut, who strives to survive on Mars when a space mission goes wrong. While he undergoes different challenges, his colleagues in NASA exhaust all options to bring him home.
It tells the story of Hope, a former gymnastics bronze-medallist, who is forced to accept Maggie, a talented young gymnast, as her protege and train her for the Olympics.
The film tells the story of Nina, a ballerina, who gets the chance to play the White Swan, Princess Odette. But she finds herself slipping into madness when Thomas, the artistic director, decides that Lily might fit the role better.
It tells the story of Jimmy Logan, a former employee at a tunnel construction site, who plans a heist with the help of his knowledge of the underground pneumatic tube system and his group of friends.
The story revolves around a couple whose life turns upside down when they discover that they are being haunted by a presence that was accidentally released through a college experiment gone wrong.