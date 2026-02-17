/Runways to controversy! Naomi Campbell's name surfaces in Epstein Files; Here's what we know

Several names have surfaced in the Epstein Files, which is a collection of documents, images, videos and emails detailing the activities of American financier and late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Now, a new report has emerged that British supermodel Naomi Campbell also had links with Jeffrey Epstein, in the documents released by the Trump administration.

Did Naomi Campbell have links with Jeffrey Epstein?

In a report by The Independent, Naomi Campbell had past associations with Epstein and had once worked for Victoria's Secret, the lingerie brand which was once owned by billionaire Les Wexner, whose finances were managed by Epstein. In addition, an ex-boyfriend had introduced Naomi to Epstein at her 31st birthday party in 2001.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The same report suggests that Naomi had always maintained her stance of not knowing Jeffrey Epstein's misconduct at the time when they knew each other. Reportedly, in a 2019 video statement, Naomi had called his crimes sickening and indefensible. But, as per the report of The New York Times, Naomi was in touch with the late sex offender despite his 2008 conviction in Florida for soliciting prostitution.

In another report of The Irish Times, email exchanges reflect that Campbell asked to fly on his private plane and said she would meet Epstein at his New York mansion. He was invited on her behalf to lavish events around the world. These plans were mostly coordinated through Epstein’s long-time assistant Lesley Groff. Moreover, many unnamed victims have also stated that Epstein had introduced them to Naomi at social events, and they had seen the model in his mansion and on his island.

According to the Times, Naomi Campbell appears nearly 300 times in documents released by the Justice Department, though some files are duplicates. Before Jeffrey Epstein's arrest in 2019 in New York, Naomi's attorney Martin Singer had reportedly told the Times, "If my client had ever encountered any young woman whom she thought was being victimised by Epstein, she would have personally taken immediate action to help her."

All about Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell embarked on the glamour industry during her early years in Rome, Italy, where her mother worked as a modern dancer. At age 10 she was accepted into the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, where she studied ballet. In 1978, at age 8, Campbell made her first public appearance in the music video for Bob Marley's "Is This Love" at the Keskidee, a Black-led arts and theatre centre in

London.

Over the next few years, Campbell walked the catwalk for such designers as Gianni Versace, Azzedine Alaïa, and Isaac Mizrahi and posed for such photographers as Peter Lindbergh, Herb Ritts, and Bruce Weber.