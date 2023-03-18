Willem Dafoe wants to return as Green Goblin in Spider-Man 3, but there's a caveat

Willem Dafoe has said that he is open to playing the role of supervillain Norman Osborn or Green Goblin in a third Spider-Man movie. Dafoe first donned the role of Spider-Man's arch-enemy in 2002's Spider-Man, directed by Sam Raimi. He died at the end of the film, but reprised the role in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. No Way Home dealt with the multiverse and thus he was spirited away from Raimi's Spider-Verse to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Jon Watts film also boasted of several other supervillains that had faced Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions of Spider-Men. Maguire and Garfield, too, featured as Spider-Man in the movie, apart from Tom Holland.

Dafoe told Inverse, “I mean, that’s a great role. I liked the fact that it’s a double role both times. Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a good time on both.”

He added, “I’ll come back if there’s something really good. If it’s just a cameo or a little tip of the hat, I’m not sure. If it’s something substantial, ‘Yeah.’”

Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin

Dafoe's performance is widely regarded as one of the most memorable and impressive portrayals of a comic book villain on the big screen. He exudes a sinister charisma and a palpable sense of menace. He imbues the character with a complex mix of intelligence, cruelty, and insanity, making for a terrifying villain.

Dafoe's physicality and facial expressions were particularly effective in conveying Green Goblin's demented state of mind. His exaggerated facial contortions and manic energy create a sense of unease and unpredictability that keeps audiences on edge throughout the film.



