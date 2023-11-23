Will Christopher Nolan direct the next James Bond movie? Here's what he said
Story highlights
Christopher Nolan has officially refuted rumours linking him to the next James Bond film.
Christopher Nolan has officially refuted rumours linking him to the next James Bond film.
Renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan recently addressed widespread rumours surrounding his potential involvement in the next James Bond film, dispelling the speculation that he might be taking the reins of the iconic spy franchise. The acclaimed director of Oppenheimer clarified his position in a recent interview, putting an end to the swirling rumours.
In a conversation with the Associated Press, Nolan stated unequivocally, "No. Sadly no truth to those rumors, but I’m very thrilled the strike is over and we can all get back to work." This declaration from Nolan confirms that, despite the exciting prospect for many fans, he won't be guiding the next chapter of the James Bond saga.
The anticipation for the next James Bond film has been mounting, especially after the conclusion of Daniel Craig's portrayal of the suave British spy. Craig first assumed the role of James Bond in 2006's Casino Royale, succeeding Pierce Brosnan. Over the next decade and a half, he brought the character to life in Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015), and the latest installment, No Time To Die (2021).
trending now
The departure of Craig from the franchise has left the door wide open for a new actor to step into the iconic role. While the next James Bond film doesn't currently have a set timetable for release, the selection of a new director is a critical decision that will shape the future of the beloved series.
During the Craig era, directors such as Martin Campbell, Marc Forster, Sam Mendes, and Cary Joji Fukunaga have helmed the Bond films, each contributing their unique vision to the franchise. The upcoming director will face the formidable task of not only guiding the next installment but also selecting a new actor to carry the torch and potentially star in a series of films for the next decade.
As fans eagerly await updates on the franchise's future, the recent end of the industry strike marks a positive turn, allowing the film industry to resume its operations and promising new and exciting developments on the horizon.