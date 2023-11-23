Will Christopher Nolan direct the next James Bond movie? Here's what he said

Renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan recently addressed widespread rumours surrounding his potential involvement in the next James Bond film, dispelling the speculation that he might be taking the reins of the iconic spy franchise. The acclaimed director of Oppenheimer clarified his position in a recent interview, putting an end to the swirling rumours.

In a conversation with the Associated Press, Nolan stated unequivocally, "No. Sadly no truth to those rumors, but I’m very thrilled the strike is over and we can all get back to work." This declaration from Nolan confirms that, despite the exciting prospect for many fans, he won't be guiding the next chapter of the James Bond saga.

The anticipation for the next James Bond film has been mounting, especially after the conclusion of Daniel Craig's portrayal of the suave British spy. Craig first assumed the role of James Bond in 2006's Casino Royale, succeeding Pierce Brosnan. Over the next decade and a half, he brought the character to life in Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015), and the latest installment, No Time To Die (2021).