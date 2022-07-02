Will 'Black Adam' feature a Superman cameo? Dwayne Johnson says...

Ever since 2017's 'Justice League' tanked, The DC films have struggled to compete with the much more successful Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yes, there have been successes since then, but by and large, the execs in charge cannot seem to figure out the direction the films need to go. In comparison, Kevin Feige and his team plot stories four or five movies in advance.

Still, DC fans are looking forward to what the company has to offer in terms of big-screen entertainment. One of the most-awaited movies this year is 'Black Adam', which marks the superhero debut of Dwayne Johnson in the title role. Although he is often referred to as a supervillain in comics, associated with Shazam, in the Jaume Collet-Serra directorial, Johnson's take is more of an anti-hero.

Also Read: 'Avatar The Way of Water': Sigourney Weaver reveals exciting details about her new character

The movie also marks the big-screen debut of the Justice Society of America, a superhero team that was the precursor of the Justice League.

Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan also star.

Johnson has repeatedly said that he always listens to the fans and gives them what they want, particularly in the context of this movie.

He may also have confirmed a Superman cameo in the movie. Henry Cavill's Superman has been absent from DC films for a long time now, and we do not know whether he will return or not.

From back in the day when I was wrestling in flea markets for $40 bucks a match, all the way to now.

I’ve learned to always listen to the audience because they will always lead you to where you need to go.

I hear you & I always got you 👊🏾😉#BlackAdam @SevenBucksProd https://t.co/gqFlDwb8ud — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 1, 2022 ×

But Johnson's tweet gives hope. One fan had asked him whether there will be a cameo from the Man of Steel. While Johnson did not exactly confirm anything, he did say he hears him.

The full tweet read, "From back in the day when I was wrestling in flea markets for $40 bucks a match, all the way to now.

I’ve learned to always listen to the audience because they will always lead you to where you need to go. I hear you & I always got you 👊🏾😉."

'Black Adam' releases on October 21, 2022.