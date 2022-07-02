'Avatar The Way of Water': Sigourney Weaver reveals exciting details about her new character

When James Cameron releases a film, the world listens. He, probably more than any other filmmaker working today, has that power to create in moviegoers that frenzy that makes them throng theatres whenever he releases a film. His 2009's science-fiction film 'Avatar' is getting not just one, but four sequels.

Not many filmmakers would have greenlit such expensive sequels all at once. But then, it is common knowledge that Cameron delivers big time.

The second movie in the franchise is titled 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and continues the story of the mythical alien race called the Na'Vi. While Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, and Giovanni Ribisi return from the first film, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, and Vin Diesel are the new joinees.

Sigourney Weaver, however, dons a different role in the movie as her original character Dr. Grace Augustine died towards the end of the first film. In 'The Way of Water' she is Kiri, the teenage adoptive daughter of Jake (Worthington) and Neytiri (Saldana). Let that sink in. Weaver, 72, is playing the role of a teenager.

While speaking to Empire magazine, Weaver spoke about her character. She said, "I think we all pretty much remember what we were feeling as adolescents. I certainly do. I was 5’ 10” or 5’ 11” when I was 11. I felt strongly that Kiri would feel awkward a lot of the time. She’s searching for who she is. I was thrilled to be given that challenge by Jim.”

The first 'Avatar' film was a huge step in the field of computer-generated imagery-assisted filmmaking. It was widely praised for its visuals and 3D quality, though received some criticism for its thin, simplistic plot. The story reverses the alien invasion trope. In the film, we, humans, were the invaders and visited Pandora, a habitable extrasolar moon, to mine Unobtainium, a highly valuable compound. The film dealt with themes like imperialism, militarism, and racism.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' releases on December 16, 2022.