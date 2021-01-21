Who will fill Johnny Depp's shoes in Willy Wonka prequel -- Tom Holland or Timothee Chalamet?

With Hollywood star Johnny Depp not being recast anytime soon in Willy Wonka upcoming film, there is update on who might bag the surprise roles.

Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory was a hit and the prequel film that as the name says, will delve into the history of the candy’s architect and how he landed where he did. There are two actors who are being eyed for the main role that was originally played by Johnny Depp -- Timothee Chalamet and Tom Holland.

According to Collider, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ actor Tom Holland and ‘Call Me By Your Name’ star Timothee Chalamet are being looked at for the role of Willy Wonka.

The casting has not yet been decided.

According to several reports, the prequel film will be titled ‘Wonka’ and it will revolve around the candy architect's younger days. It will feature the factory owner's days before the confection empire came into being. Wonka has reportedly been in the development stage for four years now.

The project has ‘Paddington’ director Paul King as the helmer while Simon Farnaby has co-written the script. The movie will not go on the floors yet.

There are reports of the makers wanting to open the film on March 17, 2023.