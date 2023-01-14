Who is Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori?

It is hard to guess what rapper Kanye West, who changed his name to Ye, will do next. He seems to jump from one controversy to another, and without, seemingly, any care in the world. This is despite several very real consequences on his career. After a flurry of anti-Semitic and white supremacist rants on several social media sites and other platforms, sartorial choices, he appears to have married only a couple of months after his divorce from ex-wife and reality TV star Kim Kardashian was finalised. The woman he has tied the knot with is called Bianca Censori, an employee of his own Yeezy brand, and she is an architectural designer.

Who is Bianca Censori?

Bianca Censori is an Australian. As per her profile on LinkedIn, she has worked at Yeezy as an architectural designer since November 2020. Previously she studied at the University of Melbourne, and graduated in 2017 with an undergraduate degree in architecture. She got her masters in architecture in 2020.

Photos of Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori 📸 pic.twitter.com/8PdMwvO8cT — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 14, 2023

As per reports, she is also an entrepreneur and has founded a jewellery company called Nylons.

How did Bianca Censori meet Ye?

It is not known yet. It is probably safe to assume that they met at work. They were spotted having dinner together at a Beverly Hills restaurant.

Is Bianca Censori an active social media user?

She presumably was. But after reports of her marriage with West emerged, she deactivated her Instagram handle, likely due to unwanted attention she will receive from both Ye's fans and haters.

Bianca Censori (West)

Balenciaga & Kanye Ye West

New York Stock Exchange fashion show

May 2022 pic.twitter.com/glhkrv1VSW — Dee (@LowKyDee) January 13, 2023

