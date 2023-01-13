Has Kanye West got secretly married to Yeezy architect Bianca Censori?

If the latest reports are to go by, rapper Kanye West has reportedly got married again, two months after finalising his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Media reports state that West who goes by the name Ye has married Bianca Censori, an architectural designer working with his fashion brand Yeezy. The duo reportedly got married in a private ceremony last week. During his recent outing, West was spotted wearing a gold ring which he reportedly claimed symbolised his commitment to Censori.



Rumours of Kanye dating a 'mystery blonde woman' have been doing the rounds for a while now. The rumours started after he released his new song 'Censori Overload' last month- paying a tribute of sorts to his new lady love.



Kanye West was earlier married to Kim Kardashian. Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 after being married to for seven years. The former couple share joint custody of their four children.



As per the entertainment website TMZ, Court has directed West to pay Kardashian $200,000 every month for child support. Kanye West, meanwhile, is yet to confirm the news of his marriage to the media.



A month earlier, Kim had opened up about how it was difficult to co-parent her four children with Kanye West. "Co-parenting is hard," before breaking into tears. She added, "It's really f***ing hard."

