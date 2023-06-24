When Emilia Clarke almost ran over Samuel L Jackson on Secret Invasion set!

English actress Emilia Clarke recently made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Secret Invasion. She plays the role of G'iah, who is the estranged daughter of Ben Mendelsohn's Talos.. She recently shared an interesting anecdote that occurred off-screen on the set of the show during. While speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, Clarke revealed that she had a close call with Samuel L Jackson while filming. Jackson, who returns in the role of Nick Fury, leads the cast of the show. Describing the incident, Clarke explained that she was assigned to drive a Lada, an old Russian car, on set. However, the car proved to be a challenge for her due to its unusual features, including multiple shift knobs and pedals. Feeling the pressure to start shooting, Clarke attempted to gather her confidence and told herself she could handle it for a single take.

"[I] get in there. We get up to it. The camera is right there. Sam is right there. And I pressed the wrong thing, I pressed the accelerator rather than the brake," she said.

Fortunately, she quickly found the brake pedal, avoiding a collision with Jackson. She praised Jackson for being gracious and understanding about the situation, while she herself experienced a mix of emotions, including shedding a few tears before letting someone else take over the driving.

"Then I cried a little bit and someone else drove it for me," she added. What is Secret Invasion all about? In a creation by Kyle Bradstreet, the series unveils a world on the edge of paranoia and distrust. Within this setting, a rebellious faction of Skrulls, an alien race capable of assuming the form of any person, blurs the lines between friend and foe. The story centres around the protagonist Fury, who is compelled to question his own perceptions. Forming an uneasy alliance with Fury is Sonya Falsworth, portrayed by Olivia Colman, a high-ranking MI6 agent with a complicated history. Portrayed by Kingsley Ben-Adir, the primary antagonist Gravik leads the renegade Skrulls.

Also Read: Secret Invasion: How MCU TV show differs from the original comic-book storyline Secret Invasion review WION's review of the show read, "Critics were only provided with a couple of episodes of the Secret Invasion show. Thus far, it is very watchable, though far from perfect. It is low on action but there is an abundance of tension and suspense. The character-driven storytelling allows the truly fantastic cast to shine. Jackson is astounding as Fury, at ease and casual, and yet there are hints of deep scars that extend beyond his ruined eye. His very way of walking conveys the weight of his experiences and the secrets he carries. Colman is delightfully deranged in the role of Sonya, a sweet-talking agent who is the kind of woman who would break fingers first, and ask questions later — with a wide and toothy materteral grin. Mendelsohn also gets a lot to do as Talos, much more than Captain Marvel, and makes it worthwhile. There is a palpable atmosphere of suspicion in the story, though the series does not take the route of making shocking revelations of this or that character being exposed as a Skrull. It might change in the subsequent episodes, though. That... is a choice. I didn't mind that all that much."

