We are a mess of anxiety: Celebrities tweet amid narrow chase between Trump and Biden

The world has its eyes on America as it elects its 46th President today. While the results are yet to be announced, the ongoing counting and the narrow chase to the power is enough to keep the voters anxious. Celebrities are no different. While many have already cast their votes, there are others who are not a citizen but closely observing the proceedings. This election has seen a great divide, with celebrities being quite vocal about their support and encouraging citizens to come out and exercise their right to vote for a better future.

As the counting is underway, many celebs took to social media to discuss their feelings about the elections and asked the fans to stay calm and hope. Actor Mark Ruffalo tweeted to remind his fans that absentee votes may not be counted until the end of the week. “Take a deep breath folks,” he wrote. “Remember the #RedMirage we won’t know in important states tonight.”



Katy Perry reminded voters that every vote counts.

Charlize Theron admitted to fans that they're a mess of anxiety right now but also celebrated the win of Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender senator in the US history.

Elizabeth Banks kept it real, writing: “I’m just pacing back and forth. At least I’m burning off the gallon of ice cream I just ate.”

Trump has won the state of Florida, commenting on it Josh Gad, who has been an open supporter of Biden-Harris wrote, “This election isn’t for the President of Florida. It’s for President of the United States. Do not sweat FL. It will do what it always does and be Florida. Keep voting where you can and stay focused.”



Commenting upon the amount of time being taken, Kumail Nanjiani wrote, "What time is it? It feels like a million o'clock"

The US media gives Biden 224 electoral votes and Trump 213 after Nebraska split its electoral votes between the two -- four for Trump and one for Biden, CNN and Fox News projected.

A number of key battleground states are still up in the air, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The magic number of electoral votes is 270.