Watch: 'The Batman' set video reveals crazy Batcycle scene

Batmobile and Batcycle are probably two things that get an upgrade everytime a new Batman film is made. As ‘The Batman’ cast and crew continue filming the Robert Pattinson film, there is a new video of Batcycle doing the rounds.

A Twitter user captured footage of the Batcycle on a Chicago street where the unit has built the Gotham City. 'The Batman' new set photos reveal exciting details about the Robert Pattinson starrer

Watch the video here:

The makers are currently filming in Chicago but before this, they were in the UK.

‘The Batman’ production has gone through several hurdles because of the pandemic. Most recently it got shut down when Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19 in September.

‘The Batman’ has since been delayed from 2021 to 2022. It stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. Zoë Kravitz is playing Selina Kyle, the cat burglar known as Catwoman. Paul Dano is Edward Nashton, a version of The Riddler. John Turturro is Carmine Falcone, a Gotham crime boss, while Collin Farrell plays Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot, a.k.a. The Penguin.

‘The Batman’ opens in theaters on March 4, 2022.

