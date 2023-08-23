WATCH | Rebel Moon trailer: Zack Snyder unveils his own version of Star Wars

A teaser trailer for Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon is out in the wild. And for a teaser trailer, it is super-long at three minutes and forty seconds. But that is because it covers the story of two films. Rebel Moon, although a single story, will release in two parts with the first one, Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire, coming to Netflix in December this year. The highly-anticipated franchise is a new take on Star Wars and similarly sports a huge scale and scope with dozens of characters. You can see the trailer below. Among other things, the trailer also features Snyder's version of lightsabers, who are alive with fire and trail smokes.

The franchise features well-known names in its big ensemble cast. Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Cary Elwes, and Anthony Hopkins star in the film. Snyder penned the script with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad. The film is about a colony on the edge of a galaxy that is endangered by a tyrannical ruler called Balisarius (Fee).

Rebel Moon official synopsis

When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

Rebel Moon release date

While Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire will released on Netflix on December 22 this year, the second film, titled Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver, will arrive on April 19, 2024.

