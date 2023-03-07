WATCH | Ghosted trailer: Chris Evans, Ana de Armas off to save the world

A trailer for Ghosted is here. The film stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, who have worked together in Knives Out and The Gray Man, in lead roles. The film is directed by Rocketman helmer Dexter Fletcher and has the two stars playing Evans and Armas as lovers who experience a rift in their relationship when a secret comes out. The film is written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers, who used a story by Reese and Wernick. In the film, Evans' Cole falls in love with Sadie (Armas). But he later discovers that she is a secret agent.

And the two have to embark on an international adventure. The film looks absolutely worth watching, and not just for the two incredibly charismatic stars who share an electric chemistry — but also for the simple yet appealing premise.

You can watch the trailer above.

Ghosted's official synopsis

The official synopsis reads, "Salt-of-the-earth Cole (Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (de Armas)—but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world."

When will Ghosted release?

Ghosted will release only on Apple TV+ on April 21 this year.

What have Ana De Armas and Chris Evans been doing recently?

Ana de Armas has recently won praise for her performance in Blonde, an otherwise divisive film. The film explores the life and career of actress and sex symbol of the 1940s and 1950s Norma Jeane Mortenson, better known as Marilyn Monroe. Apart from Ghosted, she will next lead Ballerina, a film set in the universe of John Wick.

Evans, on the other hand, was seen in The Gray Man. Apart from Ghosted, he also has Red One and Pain Hustlers lined up for release.



